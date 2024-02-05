Westat Secures $809M PATH Study Data Collection Support Contract

The National Institute on Drug Abuse within the National Institutes of Health has awarded Westat a potential $809.1 million contract to continue providing data collection and analysis support for the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study.

NIDA issued a solicitation in June and secured two proposals for the research and development contract in support of the PATH Study, according to an award notice published Thursday.

The contract could run for up to 13 years and supports the dissemination of research findings from the PATH Study, which seeks to improve the evidence base available to inform the Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory activities related to tobacco products.

The study intends to provide longitudinal data concerning the impact of tobacco products on the health of the population.

The contract has a base period of five years valued at approximately $1.58 million.