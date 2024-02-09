Voyager Space, Palantir to Explore AI, Machine Learning Tech to Enhance National Security Capabilities in Space Domain

Voyager Space and a Palantir Technologies business will explore the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning and edge processing technologies to further develop national security capabilities in the commercial space sector under a memorandum of understanding.

Palantir USG will work with Voyager to integrate AI and ML tools to support the development and future operations of the planned Starlab commercial space station and support tech demonstration missions on the International Space Station through the teaming agreement, Voyager said Thursday.

“This strategic collaboration signifies a major milestone in harnessing the combined expertise of Voyager and Palantir to elevate space domain security,” said Marshall Smith, chief technology officer at Voyager.

The two entities will also explore data fusion, space domain awareness, edge processing and other use cases to facilitate autonomous decision-making and collaboration with allied nations.

“This alliance represents a shared commitment to advancing the frontiers of global commerce, civil, and national security capabilities, reaffirming the critical role industry has to bring leading-edge technology to the evolving landscape of space exploration and security,” said Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir.