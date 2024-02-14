in News

Viasat Installs SATCOM Infrastructure for Military Sealift Command Fleet

Viasat Logo/PR Newswire
Viasat Installs SATCOM Infrastructure for Military Sealift Command Fleet
Ship communication

Viasat completed the first of 105 installations of communication infrastructure for ships under the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command.

Viasat said Tuesday that the project is part of the 10-year Next Generation Wideband contract awarded in 2022 by the Defense Information Systems Agency to Inmarsat.

Inmarsat was acquired by Viasat last year.

The follow-on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers satellite communications as well as teleport and terrestrial services. Viasat also replaced the ship’s Ku-band broadband network with Ka-band-operated Global Xpress.

“These upgrades provide the MSC fleet with significant enhancements in SATCOM capabilities, including expanded global coverage, improved reliability and resiliency, and the on-demand data rates that meet user needs,” said Steve Gizinski, managing director of Viasat Government Services. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

DISAGlobal XpressGovconMilitary Sealift CommandMSCNext Generation Widebandsatellite communicationsSteve GizinskiU.S. Navyviasat

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

BWXT Subsidiary Secures $122M Contract Extension for Uranium Downblending Services
BWXT Subsidiary Secures $122M Contract Extension for Uranium Downblending Services
DLH Books IT Services Contract for National Institute on Drug Abuse
DLH Books IT Services Contract for National Institute on Drug Abuse