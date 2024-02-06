in News

Ultra Intelligence & Communications Demos Tactical Radios, Satcom Offerings to Defense, Government Customers

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has showcased the capability of its Orion multi-mission tactical line-of-sight radios and deployable satellite communications terminal to defense and civilian customers.

During a technical demonstration, UI&C showed prototypes of the single-channel Orion X610 and the dual-channel Orion X630 radios and exhibited the GigaSat Ultralight VSAT, FA-100 and FA-180 satcom terminals, the company said Monday.

The Orion X610 is a small-form factor tactical radio that uses UI&C’s high throughput mesh waveform to provide on-the-move command and control and fires applications over higher bandwidth channels.

The two-channel Orion X650 demonstrated software-defined point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and mesh waveforms and can establish over-the-air interoperability with the existing Orion X500 (GRC-262) and the X630.

Ultra I&C also demonstrated the ability of its satcom terminal offerings to support various large-scale combat operations.

“The success of today’s demonstration represents not just progress for military communications, but a connected future battlespace where command posts can be made more effective and survivable through more secure, mobile and flexible communication systems,” said Alain Cohen, president of communications at Ultra I&C.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

