in Cloud, News

Tyler to Advance Public Sector Cloud Migration Under Expanded Agreement With AWS; Lynn Moore Quoted

Lynn Moore
Tyler to Advance Public Sector Cloud Migration Under Expanded Agreement With AWS; Lynn Moore Quoted
Lynn Moore, President and CEO, Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies will work to help public sector customers accelerate their migration to the cloud under an expanded strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services.

Under the eight-year SCA, Tyler said Monday it will collaborate with AWS to expand shared programs and help agency customers streamline their transition from on-premises platforms to next-generation cloud applications to further support public sector employees, deliver better experiences to citizens and provide operational transparency.

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step forward in making the cloud accessible for our clients, from local to state to federal government agencies,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler.

“This gives our clients the opportunity to experience all of the great benefits of the cloud, such as business continuity, continuous delivery, enhanced security, and technology that is always up to date. It also supports our Tyler 2030 vision to complete our transition to the cloud,” added Moore.

Tyler has an existing agreement with AWS, which has supported the former in meeting public sector needs by managing applications in the cloud.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cloud

Amazon Web ServicesAWScloudcloud migrationGovconlynn moorePublic Sectorstrategic collaboration agreementTyler Technologies

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

General Atomics, AFSOC Demo Capabilities for Adaptive Airborne Enterprise Initiative
General Atomics, AFSOC Demo Capabilities for Adaptive Airborne Enterprise Initiative
LeoLabs to Test Space Domain Awareness Tech Under SSC Program; Dan Ceperley Quoted
LeoLabs to Test Space Domain Awareness Tech Under SSC Program; Dan Ceperley Quoted