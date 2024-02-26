Tony Frazier Appointed LeoLabs CEO; Dan Ceperley Transitions to COO Role

Tony Frazier, former executive vice president and general manager of public sector earth intelligence at Maxar Technologies, has joined LeoLabs as CEO, succeeding company co-founder Dan Ceperley, who is transitioning to chief operating officer position.

Frazier will be responsible for leading LeoLabs as it works to provide U.S. and global customers with integrated products and services enabling space safety and security, the Menlo Park, California-based space company said Monday.

The industry executive brings to LeoLabs years-long experience in commercial space and national security. At Maxar, he oversaw a $1 billion business delivering mission support services to U.S. government customers and international clients.

“At Maxar, we leveraged the unique capabilities of our constellation, advances in computing and geospatial analytics expertise to become the industry leader in Earth Intelligence,” remarked Frazier. “LeoLabs has built the right capabilities at the right time to become a critical mission partner for U.S., allied, and commercial space operators. I’m excited to join LeoLabs as CEO to build on its market momentum and scale its growth.”

LeoLabs has been collaborating with its government customers in the past year. The U.S. Space Force tapped LeoLabs to join the Space Systems Command’s SDA TAP Lab Accelerator and showcase the use of its artificial intelligence-powered platform to support space battlemanagement, while the Department of Commerce selected the company to develop a commercial foundation for its civil space traffic coordination system.

“We have new sensor hardware in the works, new AI-powered analytics, software integrations and cutting-edge [research and development] that will make 2024 an exciting year,” said Ceperley.

As COO, Ceperley will focus on expanding LeoLabs’ technological lead by driving its engineering and mission operations.

“Tony is going to take the great capabilities and customer relationships we pioneered and scale them to become an indispensable source of information for the global space industry,” commented Ceperley. “I’m thrilled to get back to my engineering roots and support him by delivering the technology that will power this transition.”