Todd MacLeod Elevated to VP & Division Manager at DCS

Todd MacLeod , formerly the department manager of Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command program management at DCS , has been promoted to TACOM PM Support Division vice president and division manager at the company.

In his new role, he will continue to drive growth while overseeing a team of defense acquisition professionals, Alexandria, Virginia-based DCS said Wednesday.

Prior to joining DCS, MacLeod worked as a systems engineer at General Dynamics ‘ land systems business and later at General Motors .

MacLeod moved to DCS in June 2001 as an electrical engineer, where he provided support to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Since then, he has advanced to the roles of branch manager and subsequently department manager within the firm’s TACOM PM division.