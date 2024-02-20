Tammy Martin Assumes Growth & Sales Strategy VP Role at Jacobs

Tammy Martin, formerly the division vice president of advanced engineering, research and operations at Jacobs‘ sales operations unit, announced on LinkedIn that she has assumed the role of VP of growth and sales strategy at the company.
Martin brings to the role a decade of experience developing tailored services for private and public sector clients, including NASA, all Department of Defense agencies and the intelligence community.
The executive has been working for over a decade now at the technical professional services firm, beginning as a business development principal.
After more than five years, she ascended through the ranks to become a sales delivery director, a position she concurrently held with her recent VP role for a period.
Earlier in her career, she served as a network administrator for more than nine years at Tisinger Vance P.C., a law firm.