Tammy Martin Assumes Growth & Sales Strategy VP Role at Jacobs

Tammy Martin , formerly the division vice president of advanced engineering, research and operations at Jacobs ‘ sales operations unit, announced on LinkedIn that she has assumed the role of VP of growth and sales strategy at the company.

Martin brings to the role a decade of experience developing tailored services for private and public sector clients, including NASA, all Department of Defense agencies and the intelligence community.

The executive has been working for over a decade now at the technical professional services firm, beginning as a business development principal.

After more than five years, she ascended through the ranks to become a sales delivery director, a position she concurrently held with her recent VP role for a period.

Earlier in her career, she served as a network administrator for more than nine years at Tisinger Vance P.C., a law firm.