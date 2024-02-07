Synthetaic to Use Fresh Funds to Commercialize AI-Powered Image Categorization Platform

Synthetaic, the developer of the Rapid Automatic Image Categorization platform, has raised $15 million in fresh funds from its Series B funding round.

Lupa Systems and TitletownTech led new and existing investors, including IBM Ventures and Booz Allen Hamilton, Synthetaic said Tuesday.

Corey Jaskolski, CEO and founder of Synthetaic, said on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, “Over the past year, we’ve proven that when it comes to your data, if you can see it, RAIC can search it.” The company’s RAIC platform offers a streamlined solution for quick object searches within raw image data.

The dual-use model-independent classification and detection platform for image data aims to reduce the complexities associated with unlocking the full potential of massive, unstructured image datasets. Businesses could gain immediate insights via rapid search and iterative AI model training.

Synthetaic will use the fresh funds to accelerate the commercialization of RAIC and capture new market opportunities. “The next chapter is about bringing that technology to market so that companies across all industries can find the seemingly impossible answers locked inside their visual datasets,” adds Jaskolski.