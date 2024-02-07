in Artificial Intelligence, News

Synthetaic to Use Fresh Funds to Commercialize AI-Powered Image Categorization Platform

Logo / synthetaic.com
Synthetaic to Use Fresh Funds to Commercialize AI-Powered Image Categorization Platform
Company investment

Synthetaic, the developer of the Rapid Automatic Image Categorization platform, has raised $15 million in fresh funds from its Series B funding round

Lupa Systems and TitletownTech led new and existing investors, including IBM Ventures and Booz Allen Hamilton, Synthetaic said Tuesday.

Corey Jaskolski, CEO and founder of Synthetaic, said on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, “Over the past year, we’ve proven that when it comes to your data, if you can see it, RAIC can search it.” The company’s RAIC platform offers a streamlined solution for quick object searches within raw image data. 

The dual-use model-independent classification and detection platform for image data aims to reduce the complexities associated with unlocking the full potential of massive, unstructured image datasets. Businesses could gain immediate insights via rapid search and iterative AI model training. 

Synthetaic will use the fresh funds to accelerate the commercialization of RAIC and capture new market opportunities. “The next chapter is about bringing that technology to market so that companies across all industries can find the seemingly impossible answers locked inside their visual datasets,” adds Jaskolski.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

Booz Allen HamiltonCorey JaskolskiGovconGovCon FinanceIBM VenturesJill Enosseries b fundingSynthetaic

mm

Written by Aidan Daly

Kevin McGuire Promoted to SysNet Technologies COO
Kevin McGuire Promoted to SysNet Technologies COO
Microsoft Federal's Candice Ling: OpenAI Service Added to Azure Government
Microsoft Federal’s Candice Ling: OpenAI Service Added to Azure Government