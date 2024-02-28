in Contract Awards, News

State Department Clears $281M Sale of L3Harris-Built Radios to Germany

Department of State logo by United States Department of State/Wikimedia Commons
State Department Clears $281M Sale of L3Harris-Built Radios to Germany
Foreign military sales, agreement

The State Department has approved Germany’s request to buy high-frequency, very-high frequency and ultra-high frequency radios and related equipment and services from the U.S. government through a potential $281 million foreign military sales agreement.

The global communications business of L3Harris Technologies will serve as the principal contractor in the FMS deal, which includes AN/PRC-117 radios, AN/PRC-160 radios, support equipment, spare and repair parts, diagnostic equipment, personnel training and training equipment and technical data and publications, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Germany will use the capabilities to enhance interoperability with other NATO forces and improve secure communications to counter existing and future threats.

The vendor will also provide contractor and government technical assistance, program support and logistics services.

DSCA notified Congress of the proposed deal Tuesday.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AN/PRC-117an/prc-160Defense Security Cooperation AgencyForeign Military SaleGovconGovernment of GermanyL3Harris Global Communicationsl3harris technologiesRadiostate department

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Space Force’s Commercial Capabilities Office to Discuss Partnerships at Space Summit
Space Force’s Commercial Capabilities Office to Discuss Partnerships at Space Summit
Cloudera's Rob Carey: Data Management Strategy Key to Building Trustworthy AI Systems
Cloudera’s Rob Carey: Data Management Strategy Key to Building Trustworthy AI Systems