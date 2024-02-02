Stan Newberry, Pat Sullivan Named Board Members at Ultra I&C; Jon Rucker Quoted

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has appointed defense industry leaders Stan Newberry and Pat Sullivan to its board of directors.

The two new board members will provide strategic leadership and insights as Ultra I&C builds up its offerings and expands its presence in the federal market, the company said Thursday.

Jon Rucker, president and CEO of Ultra I&C and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said Newberry and Sullivan have led the development and deployment of critical technologies for national security and their experience will be key in driving the company’s long-term transformational growth.

Newberry most recently served as an executive leader in the defense contracting sector, leading classified and unclassified C4ISR programs.

His career in the U.S. Air Force included time serving as director of the global cyberspace integration center and head of requirement activities for Air Combat Command. He also led development, operations and technology activities at NASA.

Sullivan, former executive director of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, brings to the board his three-decade experience in the government.

He also held the roles of executive director for the Navy’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence and head of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

Ultra I&C provides tactical communications, C2 and cybersecurity technologies and services for the Department of Defense and other defense organizations worldwide.