SSC Taps BAE Systems to Help Boost Space Force Capabilities Through Prototype Initiative

The Space Systems Command has selected BAE Systems for a prototyping effort intended to enhance the U.S. Space Force’s capacity to facilitate the rapid integration of next-generation assets as they come online.

As part of the first phase of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Command and Control project, BAE said Wednesday it will develop a prototype ground system.

The prototype will enable the Space Force to provide command and control capabilities for Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared GEO and Next-Generation OPIR Polar systems as well as facilitate the transition of legacy Space Based Infrared System assets.

SSC selected three other contractors for the FORGE C2’s prototyping phase. Chosen designs will then undergo further development and testing for the inaugural Next-Generation OPIR polar satellite launch in 2028.