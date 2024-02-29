in News

South Korean Army Adopts Iridium Connectivity for Position & Data Tracking; Matt Desch Quoted
Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium Communications

South Korea’s Ministry of Defense has implemented Iridium Communications‘ satellite communications products and services to advance the South Korean army’s position and data tracking capabilities.

Arion Communication, an Iridium service provider, helped facilitate the deployment of over 1,000 Iridium Connected satellite position reporting equipment devices, Iridium said Wednesday.

Young-geun Park, head of the Surveillance and Electronic Warfare Program Department at ROK MOD’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration, said the SAT-PRE devices will enable data and voice communication directly with command centers without needing to separate equipment during multi-domain operations.

The SAT-PRE devices support both Iridium Push-to-Talk and Short Burst Data applications and provide the South Korean army with multi-functional, handheld communication capabilities for complex environments.

“Arion has been a fantastic partner in developing satellite solutions in the region and bringing a unique value that helps advance global military communication capabilities,” said Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Written by Naomi Cooper

