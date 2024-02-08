SolarWinds’ Jeff Stewart: Playbook Development, 4 Other Best Practices Could Help Organizations Counter Cyberattacks

Jeff Stewart, field chief technology officer and vice president at SolarWinds, said there are five best practices organizations can implement to protect their infrastructure from cyberattacks and one of those practices is developing a playbook of response strategies and tactics.

“Your playbook should include detailed instructions on how to handle a cybersecurity incident, from start to finish, and who’s responsible for what,” Stewart wrote in a Jan. 31 blog post published on the Carahsoft website.

He listed the cybersecurity playbook’s key components, including descriptions of potential attack methods, steps required to contain and respond to an attack and remediation procedures.

The SolarWinds executive called on organizations to perform diagnostics in a fast and effective manner and discussed how observability tools work to provide visibility across an entire ecosystem.

Having clear and honest communications with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders and seeking help from third-party cybersecurity partners could enable organizations to mitigate cyberthreats, according to Stewart.

Stewart said organizations should implement a “secure by design” approach to product development and noted that such an approach involves the adoption of an “assume breach” mindset.

“Secure by Design includes all the best practices listed here, as well as building out your cybersecurity team, auditing applications throughout their development, and engaging with the broader community to learn and share information,” he added.