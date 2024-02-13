Sigma Defense Unveils DevSecOps Platform for Defense, Government Sectors; Matt Jones Quoted

Sigma Defense Systems has launched a development, security and operations platform designed to help defense and government agencies accelerate their digital transformation and software modernization initiatives.

Sigma Software Studio is a DevSecOps platform authorized to operate across the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and the Department of the Navy enterprise, the company said Monday.

The tool offers a new approach to accelerating the software development process by enabling rapid buildout of software factories while reducing the complexity of the process.

“Working alongside the U.S. Navy, our team developed an industry leading DevSecOps platform that has had tremendous success and achieved ATO by the Navy and Marines Corps. We are now able to deliver that capability to a broader community,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense.

Sigma Software Studio has the authority to operate at Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5 and is awaiting IL6 accreditation.