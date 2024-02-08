Seventh Sense Consulting Secures $78M NASA Contract for Acquisition Support Services

NASA has selected Seventh Sense Consulting to provide acquisition support services for non-inherently governmental functions.

The selection is a single-award blanket purchase agreement with an 8(a) small business with a maximum value of about $77.5 million, the space agency said Wednesday. The deal has a one-year base period that begins on March 1 and comes with four one-year options.

Seventh Sense will provide services agency-wide, including document development support, procurement administrative services, acquisition policy support, procurement operations support, procurement source selection support, cost/pricing support and contract closeout support.

Seventh Sense Consulting serves the Government and supports Federal and Defense agencies in enhancing integration and facilitating transparency of program missions.