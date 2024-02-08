in Contract Awards, News

Seventh Sense Consulting Secures $78M NASA Contract for Acquisition Support Services

Mihail Jershov/Shutterstock.com
Seventh Sense Consulting Secures $78M NASA Contract for Acquisition Support Services
Blanket purchase agreement

NASA has selected Seventh Sense Consulting to provide acquisition support services for non-inherently governmental functions.

The selection is a single-award blanket purchase agreement with an 8(a) small business with a maximum value of about $77.5 million, the space agency said Wednesday. The deal has a one-year base period that begins on March 1 and comes with four one-year options.

Seventh Sense will provide services agency-wide, including document development support, procurement administrative services, acquisition policy support, procurement operations support, procurement source selection support, cost/pricing support and contract closeout support.

Seventh Sense Consulting serves the Government and supports Federal and Defense agencies in enhancing integration and facilitating transparency of program missions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

8(a) small businessacquisition supportBPAcontract awardGovconNASASeventh Sense Consulting

mm

Written by Aidan Daly

Trellix’s Bobby New Details Company Culture, Shares Insights on Cybersecurity Landscape
Trellix’s Bobby New Details Company Culture, Shares Insights on Cybersecurity Landscape