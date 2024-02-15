Serco Inc. Books $525M Recompete Contract to Provide Technical Assistance for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program; Tom Watson Quoted

Serco Inc. has secured a potential five-year, $525 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to sustain its support for the public assistance efforts of the Federal Emergency Management Agency during presidentially declared disasters and emergencies.

The company said Wednesday it will maintain its responsibility for recruiting and deploying staff, providing advisory and assistance services, conducting technical assessments and cost analysis as well as managing projects.

Tom Watson , CEO of Serco Inc. and a Wash100 awardee, remarked, “We look forward to continuing to support FEMA in serving the needs of state and local governments in navigating the road to recovery by seamlessly integrating with FEMA’s recovery efforts.”