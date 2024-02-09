Sedgwick Appoints Robert Johnson as President of Federal Business

Robert Johnson has been selected as president of Sedgwick ’s public sector arm.

He brings over 30 years of experience in the claims and managed care industry to the company, Sedgwick Government Solutions announced From Bethesda, Maryland on Wednesday.

Jim Ryan , chief operating officer of Sedgwick, highlighted the “breadth of experience and deep understanding of highly specialized health and wellness programs, products and services tailored for federal, state and local government agencies” that Johnson holds. He said Johnson’s career history will be “a tremendous asset to us in serving the complex needs of the government sector.”

Johnson previously served as executive vice president of Sedgwick, a role in which he led the integration of acquired operations and the implementation of new customer programs. His career experience surrounds executing programs, building relationships with clients and ensuring regulatory compliance.

“I look forward to leading the team at Sedgwick Government Solutions as we continue to expand our solutions for the public sector and provide more opportunities for the clients we serve,” said Johnson.

Currently, Sedgwick Government Solutions offers federal, state and local governments support in the areas of third party administration, workers compensation claims and case management, national provider networks, property loss adjusting and more.

The business unit was formed in July 2023 to widen Sedgwick’s public sector presence.

“We have a talented team of dedicated experts and the resources needed to provide essential services to government agencies in all 50 states and the U.S. territories,” Johnson noted.