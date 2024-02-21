Scale AI Partners With DOD to Build Generative AI Test & Evaluation Framework

Scale AI and the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office have joined forces to establish a framework for testing and evaluating generative artificial intelligence .

In a statement Tuesday, Alexandr Wang, founder and CEO of Scale AI, said, “Testing and evaluating generative AI will help the DOD understand the strengths and limitations of the technology, so it can be deployed responsibly. Scale is honored to partner with the DOD on this framework.”

Under the partnership, Scale AI will develop tailored benchmark tests for DOD use cases, integrate them into its T&E platform and support CDAO’s strategy in leveraging large language models.

The framework will facilitate safe AI deployment by enabling continuous performance measurement, providing real-time feedback for warfighters and creating specialized evaluation sets for military support applications.