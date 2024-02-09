SAIC to Provide Torpedo System Test Sets to Navy Under $81M Task; Barbara Supplee Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a five-year, $80.5 million task order from the U.S. Navy to design, produce and deliver MK 710 torpedo system test sets for the submarine force.

The MK 710 TSTS will be used to verify the integrity and operational readiness of MK 48 torpedos before their delivery to the service branch, SAIC said Thursday.

Barbara Supplee , executive vice president of the company’s Navy business group, said they are looking forward to continuing its support for the heavyweight torpedo program.

She added, “This award further demonstrates the trust and confidence the Navy has placed on SAIC and our exceptional workforce’s heavyweight torpedo expertise.”