SAIC EVP Josh Jackson Clinches 1st Wash100 Award for Army Business Leadership

Executive Mosaic is honored to recognize the achievements of SAIC stalwart Josh Jackson with the 2024 Wash100 Award . Jackson is responsible for overseeing SAIC’s robust business with the U.S. Army and his dedication to the segment’s growth is considerable.

The Wash100 is comprised of the agency leaders, private sector standouts, military visionaries and more who propel the government contracting industry forward. Every year, EM’s shrewd voting body assesses thousands of candidates and selects the 100 they believe are making the biggest impact on the industry. Browse the full list of winners here and vote in the popular contest , held amongst the year’s winners, now!

“I’m incredibly honored to be counted among this group of leaders making an impact across the federal ecosystem. I’m proud of our team at SAIC who wake up every morning with passion and drive to solve challenges of national importance,” commented Jackson.

“I’m grateful to be a part of the national security ecosystem that is enabling modernization and transformation across a spectrum of missions,” he said.

The Army is one of the primary drivers of the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, which aims to unify and unite communications across all locations and battle situations. Prominent government and private sector figures will discuss this issue at the Potomac Officers Club’s Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum on March 14. Register here for the breakfast event!

“As the leader of SAIC’s Army business, Josh has proven to be essential in extending SAIC’s long history of technological excellence and innovation to the U.S. Army and helping the service modernize and advance its capabilities both on and off the battlefield,” remarked Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic.

“Josh’s decisive leadership will bring to life critical transformative support as SAIC embarks on key reorganization efforts to drive business development, accelerate organic growth and enhance and support innovation. We’re proud to recognize Josh as a Wash100 winner for the first time, and we anticipate seeing the continued impact of his leadership and reliability ripple across SAIC and the broader GovCon market,” Garrettson, who founded the award, shared.

Building on a two-decade career at SAIC — during which he has held positions like vice president of training and simulation and leader of the Navy and Marine Corps business unit — Jackson was promoted to senior vice president in charge of the Army unit in February 2023.

On the occasion of his promotion, past Wash100 Award winner Bob Genter said, “I am confident Josh will increase the positive momentum we have seen across our Army portfolio, aligned with our strategy to grow our systems integration efforts and drive operational excellence in our IT modernization portfolio.”

In July, Jackson wrote an article for SAIC’s blog speaking to the strengths of its counter unmanned aerial systems program. Jackson explained that the increased usage of unmanned aerial systems both internationally and domestically has resulted in threats to national security.

“SAIC has designed, developed, tested and delivered a proven CUAS system capable of detecting, tracking, identifying and defeating UAS threats at home, abroad and in contingency locations,” Jackson wrote.

“Our CUAS system incorporates best-in-class technology with an open-architecture, common command-and-control structure that enables SAIC to work with many different types of users across military and private-sector organizations,” he continued.

The CUAS program is just one aspect of Jackson’s new responsibilities. In December, Jackson was elevated to executive vice president when SAIC reorganized its business segments from two principal categories (defense and civilian and national security and space) to five: Army, Navy, Air Force and combatant commands, space and intelligence and civilian. Jackson is at the helm of the company’s Army wing.

In October, Jackson published an opinion piece at C4ISRNET wherein he described how digital engineering tactics like digital modeling, digital twins, artificial intelligence and reverse engineering have sped up the Army’s prototyping of unmanned aerial systems. He pointed to reconnaissance and surveillance drones in particular as benefitting from these approaches. The drones reportedly aid situational awareness for the warfighter.

“Utilizing digital modeling, these systems are meticulously simulated and refined, resulting in optimized designs and a substantial reduction in the time required to transition from design concepts to functional prototypes,” Jackson wrote.

Executive Mosaic is excited to induct Josh Jackson into the ranks of the most esteemed leaders in GovCon and looks forward to his accomplishments in the year ahead. Congratulations!