Rudy Fernandez Assumes VP Role at FTI

Rudy Fernandez , formerly senior director of maritime systems and integration operating unit at Northrop Grumman , has joined Frontier Technology Inc. as vice president of Navy/Marine Corps operations , he announced on LinkedIn Sunday.

The transition follows his more than six-year stint at Northrop Grumman, where he also most recently served as Charlottesville site lead.

Fernandez held other roles for Northrop’s various naval and strategic units as well, including as senior director and strategy director.

His career includes over a decade of experience at Advanced Acoustic Concepts, with a tenure of five years as senior program and product manager and more than five as director of advanced and international programs.

Before moving to the private sector, Fernandez dedicated more than 16 years to serving in the U.S. Navy.