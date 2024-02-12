RTX Receives $75M Army Contract for Coyote Anti-Drone Interceptors

RTX has secured a $75 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce and deliver interceptors designed to enable the U.S. military to neutralize enemy drones.

The contract covers the provision of 600 Coyote 2C anti-drone interceptors to support the service branch’s counter-unmanned aircraft systems mission, the Army said Friday.

The award was made on Jan. 16 using a rapid acquisition authority process to address the increased demand for counter-drone technology and the subsequent need to boost production capacity.

Coyote is an air-breathing, radar-guided missile inceptor with kinetic and non-kinetic variants that can be launched from ground vehicles.

The anti-drone system can be integrated into the Army’s mobile counter-unmanned aerial system called the Low, slow, small, unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System.