RGS Seeks to Streamline Movement of Apps Across Airgap Domains With Hauler; Brandon Gulla Quoted

Brandon Gulla / LinkedIn
Brandon Gulla, Chief Technology Officer, RGS

Rancher Government Solutions has unveiled a new platform designed to help U.S. government and military agencies accelerate and streamline the secure transfer of applications, artifacts and other assets across the airgap to classified environments.

Rancher Government Hauler works to improve the airgapping process by treating container images, files and other assets as content and collections, enabling operators to easily store, fetch, package and distribute the assets through the command line or with declarative configuration files, RGS said Tuesday.

Transitioning assets across an airgap environment to classified platforms requires a highly secure process to protect sensitive data from breaches or unauthorized access.

At Rancher Government, our mission is to prioritize airgap users as first-class citizens on their cloud-native journey. Acknowledging the inefficiencies of the old approach, which relied heavily on SCIF-dwelling engineers manually creating BASH scripts for the ‘sneakernet’ process, we wanted to put the process on rails,” said Brandon Gulla, vice president and chief technology officer at RGS.

With Hauler, a lightweight tool that transforms the process, we enable our DDIL/airgap customers to accelerate their mission success regardless of the connectivity limitations of their environment,” added Gulla.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

