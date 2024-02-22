Retired Space Force Gen. John Raymond Joins Impulse Space Board

Impulse Space has welcomed retired U.S. Space Force General John Raymond to its board of directors.

Raymond was the first chief of space operation for the USSF, holding the position from 2019 to 2022, Impulse said Wednesday. He was in charge of all new Space Force organizations, including personnel transfers to other military branches and consolidation of space units from other services.

According to Tom Mueller, founder and CEO of Impulse Space, Raymond will play a pivotal role as the company supports the government in achieving its more responsive space profile goal.

For his part, Raymond, a Wash100 awardee, said, “I am honored to join the Impulse Space team,” adding, “I look forward to working closely with the team to advance our nation’s freedom to maneuver in the domain which is so vital to our national security.”