Redhorse & Yurts AI to Collaborate on Development of Generative AI Services; Matt Teschke Quoted

Matthew Teschke / Redhorse
Matt Teschke, Chief Technology Officer, Redhorse

A partnership between Redhorse and Yurts AI will develop generative artificial intelligence services to enhance the mission and streamline the workflows of federal customers. 

Redhorse said Wednesday the collaboration will focus on tackling complex government challenges by combining its mission-focused capabilities with Yurts’ generative AI platform.

Matt Teschke, chief technology officer of Redhorse, commented, “Yurts’ expertise in deploying solutions for classified use cases accelerates adoption of this transformative technology across our customers while adhering to their stringent security standards.”

Redhorse has a track record of supporting the AI adoption efforts of various DOD units. Meanwhile, Yurts AI specializes in modernizing enterprise workflows while prioritizing efficiency and security.

Matt Teschke will be one of the keynote speakers at the 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21. Discussions will revolve around the transformative power of AI. Click here to register for the highly anticipated event. 

Written by Kacey Roberts

