Recorded Future Releases Generative AI Tool for Enterprise Threat Intelligence Analysis

Recorded Future has announced the general availability of its generative artificial intelligence tool designed to provide automated, real-time analysis of enterprise threat intelligence.

The Recorded Future AI tool is a generative AI-based assistant designed to help intelligence and defense analysts in monitoring the threat landscape to gain situational awareness and take appropriate actions against emerging threats, the company said Wednesday.

“As AI is woven into every facet of society – no government or organization will be immune to its advantages and implications. The urgency for defenders to work at the pace of today’s technological advancements is only growing,” said Christopher Ahlberg, co-founder and CEO of Recorded Future.

The tool utilizes Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud platform and integrates AI and machine learning into the analysis, production and dissemination stages of the intelligence cycle.

“Our Intelligence Cloud has been compounding in speed, all-encompassing intelligence, and the ability to offer situational awareness against global threats for over a decade,” Ahlberg said.