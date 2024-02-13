Rebellion Defense Receives Fuse Subcontract to Provide Custom Software Tech for Navy

Rebellion Defense has received a subcontract from warfighter-focused engineering and design firm Fuse to deliver custom software technology services to the U.S. Navy in support of a program that seeks to enhance the Pentagon’s joint tactical network.

The Washington-based technology company said Monday it will integrate its engineers and operators into Project Overmatch through its mission engineering service.

Rebellion will develop proof-of-concept opportunities designed to enhance the speed, automation and cognitive capabilities for analysts, decision-makers and warfighters.

Company CEO Ben FitzGerald commented, “Rebellion Defense is eager to assist the Navy in optimizing its software capabilities and to support the Navy’s contributions to the Pentagon’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy.”

Previously, Fuse secured a prime contract from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to contribute to the Navy’s mission of improving data-driven decision-making.