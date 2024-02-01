Rebellion Defense Receives DOD IL5 Provisional Authorization for Cyber Threat Emulation Offering

The Department of Defense has issued an Impact Level 5 provisional authorization for the cybersecurity testing offering from technology company Rebellion Defense.

Rebellion Nova works to validate the security of a client’s systems — including zero trust architectures and software development environments — and identify vulnerabilities by emulating the latest attacks used by adversaries, Rebellion Defense said Wednesday.

The IL5 PA is seen to facilitate the speedy deployment of Rebellion Nova on unclassified national security systems because it removes the need for host organizations to spend resources in assessing and authorizing the technology themselves, according to Rebellion Defense CEO Ben FitzGerald.

That assessment was already carried out by the Defense Information Systems Agency with the sponsorship of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. The resulting provisional authorization allows for the use of Rebellion Nova with IL5 data. Impact Levels indicate the sensitivity of data being processed or accessed, with Level 5 being the highest for controlled unclassified information.

For FitzGerald, the provisional authorization is not only a major milestone but is also indicative of the fact “that Rebellion Defense’s security safeguards have been rigorously vetted.”