in Contract Awards, News

RBCI Tapped to Provide DHA With Program Support Services

everything possible/Shutterstock
RBCI Tapped to Provide DHA With Program Support Services
Contract award

RB Consulting Inc., a Frederick, Maryland-based information technology and services company, has won a potential five-year, $35 million contract to provide a Defense Health Agency program management office with a range of support services.

RBCI will conduct cybersecurity and risk management framework support, financial program and contract assistance, technology assessment and analysis to help the DHA Integrated Clinical Systems PMO, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The company will provide services from its headquarters and is expected to complete work under the firm-fixed-price requirements contract by Feb. 19, 2029, if all four 12-month option periods are exercised.

U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity competed the contract under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule Professional Services Schedule and received two bids.

RBCI is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that offers IT and business transformation, implementation and operational support and other services to government customers such as the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardCybersecurityDefense Health AgencyGovconIntegrated Clinical Systems Program Management OfficeMilitary Health SystemRB ConsultingRisk managementU.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Carahsoft's Tim Boltz: Training, Drills, Standards Key to Ensuring Cyber & Physical Safety in Schools
Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: Training, Drills, Standards Key to Ensuring Cyber & Physical Safety in Schools
Douglas Munro Promoted to Vice President & Accounting Chief at Mercury Systems
Douglas Munro Promoted to Vice President & Accounting Chief at Mercury Systems