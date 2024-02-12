RBCI Tapped to Provide DHA With Program Support Services

RB Consulting Inc., a Frederick, Maryland-based information technology and services company, has won a potential five-year, $35 million contract to provide a Defense Health Agency program management office with a range of support services.

RBCI will conduct cybersecurity and risk management framework support, financial program and contract assistance, technology assessment and analysis to help the DHA Integrated Clinical Systems PMO, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The company will provide services from its headquarters and is expected to complete work under the firm-fixed-price requirements contract by Feb. 19, 2029, if all four 12-month option periods are exercised.

U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity competed the contract under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule Professional Services Schedule and received two bids.

RBCI is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that offers IT and business transformation, implementation and operational support and other services to government customers such as the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.