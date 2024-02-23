Raytheon-Rafael Joint Venture to Build Tamir Missile Production Facility in Arkansas

R2S, a joint venture between Rafael Advanced Defense System and Raytheon, an RTX business, has begun the construction of a new manufacturing facility in East Camden, Arkansas, to house the production of air defense missiles for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The companies will invest $63 million in the development of the new facility, which will build the domestic production line for the Tamir missile for the Iron Dome Weapon System and its SkyHunter missile weapon variants, the office of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

According to Sanders, the investment will spur growth in Arkansas’ local economy as it will create up to 60 new jobs in the area.

“More than that, our world is a whole lot less secure than it used to be, and this facility makes our country safer,” the Arkansas governor said.

Iron Dome is designed to defend populated communities and critical assets from incoming threats. The weapon uses the electro-optical sensor-equipped Tamir missiles to intercept and defeat rockets, artillery and mortars.