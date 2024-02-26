Raytheon Books Navy Contract for Procurement of Sensors & Parts

RTX ‘s subsidiary, Raytheon , has secured a $47.9 million firm-fixed-price job order from the U.S. Navy to provide company-built infrared sensors along with spare parts for the Naval Air System Command’s Program Office for Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Under the contract, the Department of Defense said Friday the contractor will produce and deliver nine AB/DAS-4 Multi-spectral Targeting Systems .

The majority of the funding for the award will be sourced from the service branch’s fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds, with the remainder coming from the Navy’s fiscal 2023 other procurement and aircraft procurement budget.

Raytheon’s work will be carried out in McKinney, Texas, and is scheduled to be completed by March 2027.