Proposed $150M Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands Gets US State Department Approval

"Loading a Hellfire", US Army Photo by Capt. Brian Harris, https://www.dvidshub.net/image/3442322/loading-hellfire, licensed under CC0

The U.S. Department of State has approved a proposed $150 million sale of AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles to the government of the Netherlands.

The sale includes 386 units of AGM-114R2 as well as technical assistance from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Security Assistance Management Directorate, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Friday.

The Hellfire missile is designed for high-value targets and other precision-drone attacks. Developers of the weapon system have included Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman.

Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor of the transaction, which DSCA submitted to the U.S. Congress for approval.

The contract also covers training, logistics, integration and program support and technical assistance from the Army’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office.