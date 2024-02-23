Procentrix Builds Platforms for Government Clients Using Microsoft’s AI Technologies; Amar Melige Quoted

Procentrix, a Herndon, Virginia-based government information technology services contractor, has started leveraging the Azure OpenAI Service through its partnership with Microsoft to advance prototype projects that seek to develop business platforms meant to help federal government customers improve operations.

Procentrix said in a press release received by Executive Mosaic that the projects intend to transform how users interact with systems through the adoption of the Retrieval Augmentation Generation approach to extract and synthesize relevant data from documents and other information sources in order to come up with comprehensive and precise natural language responses.

In addition to the Azure OpenAI Service, Procentrix is also using other artificial intelligence technologies and open-source large learning models in support of its prototype projects.

“We’re thrilled to witness these services being extended to Government clients. Our long-standing partnership with Microsoft has positioned us at the vanguard of adopting and implementing Microsoft’s AI technologies,” said Amar Melige, chief technology officer at Procentrix.

“These innovations have been instrumental in enhancing the productivity and collaboration of Government Information Workers,” he noted.

Melige added that the launch of the Open AI Service within Azure Government has enabled Procentrix to develop more adaptable and smarter tools that are tailored to the specific needs of users.