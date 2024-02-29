in Artificial Intelligence, News

Primer’s AI-Based Platform Helps NSA Analysts Spot Cyberthreat Indicators; Mark Brunner Quoted

Image Title: Mark Brunner Source: LinkedIn
Mark Brunner, President, Primer Federal

Analysts at the National Security Agency are using an artificial intelligence-powered platform from AI company Primer to look for cyberattackers and understand leaks of classified data before these cause harm to U.S. citizens, The Washington Times reported Tuesday.

Officials with the company said their AI-based platform helps analysts detect indicators of cyberthreats across social media, monitor tech capabilities and influence operations of adversaries and track weapons and illicit finance.

What NSA analysts use it for is to augment the [cybersecurity signals] that they’re getting,” Primer Federal President Mark Brunner told the publication. “We provide a different color to that, that helps them connect the dots as they’re trying to understand what’s happening in cybersecurity and any potential attack vectors.”

Primer hopes to use its two key offerings – Primer Command and Primer Delta – to develop an all-source intelligence platform to provide the U.S. intelligence community with a new set of AI-based tools, according to the report.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

