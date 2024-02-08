in Contract Awards, News

Peraton Books $2.8B SOCOM Task Order for IT Services; Tarik Reyes Quoted

Tarik Reyes/Peraton
Tarik Reyes, Sector President, Peraton

Peraton will deliver information technology platform and network services to the U.S. Special Operations Command under a $2.8 billion Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract 3 Enterprise Operations & Maintenance task order.

The range of services includes the maintenance of network operations and providing end-user and common device support as well as configuration, change, license and asset management, the company said Wednesday.

Under the SITEC EOM award, services will cater to more than 70,000 users across the enterprise over eight years.

Tarik Reyes, president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, expressed the company’s honor in supporting SOCOM, stating, “We welcome the opportunity to exceed each mission requirement, which plays a pivotal role to USSOCOM Headquarters, Component Commands, [Theater] SOCs, deployed forces, CIO/J6, and end-users.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

