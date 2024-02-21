Parry Labs to Build New Facility in Alabama; Aydin Mohtashamian Quoted

Parry Labs is set to enhance its operations in Huntsville, Alabama, through the construction of a new 36,000-square-foot facility designed to accommodate more rigorous contractual and secure operating environments.

The digital systems integrator said Tuesday it intends to invest $8.7 million to build the facility, which is projected to be three times the size of their current location.

Situated at 6767 Old Madison Pike, Building 5, the new facility will house multiple conference rooms, state-of-the-art technology, a demonstration laboratory and designated production spaces.

Furthermore, the expansion is expected to create 30 new job opportunities to support the company’s growth initiatives.

“We are excited to move the Parry Labs Huntsville office to a larger facility that will allow us to better support our customer base and to build on to our current successes,” commented Aydin Mohtashamian, chief operating officer of Parry Labs.