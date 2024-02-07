Paperless Innovations to Offer Actus Platform to Federal Agencies via MAS Contract Financial Management SIN

Federal agencies can now buy Actus, a cloud-based government purchase card management platform from Paperless Innovations, using a special item number under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule contract.

Paperless Innovations said Tuesday it has been awarded the Financial Management SIN under the MAS contract, allowing it to offer Actus to help federal government customers modernize and advance the digitization of their workflows, records management and internal controls.

“As federal agencies continue their digital transformations, they will look for solutions to manage GPC internal controls, data, and workflows in a way that is compliant with policy, accessible, and searchable,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

“Through this SIN, Paperless Innovations can support this transformation by leveraging two decades of federal micro-purchase transaction management expertise combined with a start digital, stay digital financial risk management solutions delivery experience,” added Tocci.

Actus is a software-as-a-service offering designed to help organizations automate the management of procurement card transactions, compliance requirements and audits and visualize data and workflows through a single dashboard.

Federal agencies can procure the Actus platform through Carahsoft Technology’s positions on several contracts, including SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners. Carahsoft also oversees the distribution of Paperless Innovations’ procurement management platform on the AWS Marketplace of Amazon Web Services.