Paperless Innovations Products Now Available Through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule; Michael Shrader Quoted

Image Title: Michael Shrader Source: LinkedIn
Michael Shrader, Vice President, Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has begun offering Paperless Innovations’ cloud-based government purchase card automation products to the public sector through a General Services Administration-managed procurement vehicle.

Agencies can now procure the products via the GSA Schedule, the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract, the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract and OMNIA Partners.

Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, commented that the inclusion of the Paperless Innovations offerings “empowers Government agencies to enhance their procurement process, promoting efficiency and accountability.”

Paperless Innovations uses the Actus workflow framework to transform GPC cards into a financial management and regulatory compliance tool that facilitates acquisitions with auditable accountability, advanced data capture and intelligent document processing.

Written by Kacey Roberts

