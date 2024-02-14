Paperless Innovations Granted GSA Schedule Contract E-Commerce SIN for Actus Platform

Paperless Innovations has received authorization from the General Services Administration to offer e-commerce tools from its Actus cloud-based government purchase card compliance automation and management platform to government customers via the GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle.

The company said Tuesday it was assigned an E-Commerce Special Item Number for Actus, which is designed to enable federal, state and local government agencies to automate their purchase card transactions and compliance requirements.

“Through the ECOM SIN, Paperless Innovations supports public sector access to a wide range of GSA-approved commercial sources in a start digital, stay digital approach to ecommerce and financial risk management,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

Government customers can also purchase Actus using the Financial Management SIN under MAS and Amazon Web Services’ online marketplace via Carahsoft Technology.