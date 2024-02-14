in News

Paperless Innovations Granted GSA Schedule Contract E-Commerce SIN for Actus Platform

Paperless Innovations logo
Paperless Innovations Secures GSA Schedule Contract E-Commerce SIN for Actus Platform
E-Commerce SIN

Paperless Innovations has received authorization from the General Services Administration to offer e-commerce tools from its Actus cloud-based government purchase card compliance automation and management platform to government customers via the GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle.

The company said Tuesday it was assigned an E-Commerce Special Item Number for Actus, which is designed to enable federal, state and local government agencies to automate their purchase card transactions and compliance requirements.

“Through the ECOM SIN, Paperless Innovations supports public sector access to a wide range of GSA-approved commercial sources in a start digital, stay digital approach to ecommerce and financial risk management,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

Government customers can also purchase Actus using the Financial Management SIN under MAS and Amazon Web Services’ online marketplace via Carahsoft Technology.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

ActusECOMGovcongovernment purchase cardGPCMike TocciPaperless InnovationsSINspecial item number

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

DISA Transitions 200K Users to Secret Cloud via DEOS BPA; GDIT's Garrett Yee Quoted
DISA Transitions 200K Users to Secret Cloud via DEOS BPA; GDIT’s Garrett Yee Quoted
BWXT Subsidiary Secures $122M Contract Extension for Uranium Downblending Services
BWXT Subsidiary Secures $122M Contract Extension for Uranium Downblending Services