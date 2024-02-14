in Cybersecurity, News

OpenText Joins CISA Initiative to Help Enhance Cyber Defenses

Joint Cyber Defense, Collaborative membership

OpenText has joined a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-led collaborative effort that seeks to improve the cybersecurity posture of the U.S. government and its international partners.

As a member, the information management firm said Tuesday it will offer a range of services to bolster the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative in safeguarding sensitive data from cyber threats.

Canada-based OpenText will equip cyber defenders with insights into threat actor behavior, early-stage attack intelligence, strategies to secure and enhance resilience in software supply chains and assistance for CISA analysts and global cyber defense teams.

Mark Barrenechea, the company’s chief technology officer and CEO, expressed his pride in joining the JCDC initiative, stating, “We believe that OpenText threat intelligence capabilities and insights will complement the efforts of the other JCDC members and create a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem in support of mission.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

