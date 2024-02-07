NVIDIA’s Anthony Robbins Secures 7th Wash100 Award for Continuing Efforts to Promote AI in Government

Executive Mosaic is pleased to announce that NVIDIA Federal Vice President Anthony Robbins has once again been named a winner of the Wash100 Award, an honor conferred annually to the GovCon industry’s 100 most influential and impactful leaders.

2024 marks the 6th straight year that Robbins is part of the list of honorees. It is also his 7th win overall. This year, he is being recognized for his continuing work in promoting the adoption and use of artificial intelligence in the government sector.

“NVIDIA is one of the companies driving the ever-evolving artificial intelligence conversation, and as VP of the company’s federal arm, Anthony is leading NVIDIA’s collaboration with key government agencies, which is especially critical in this era of AI development,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic.

“Anthony works tirelessly to catalyze IT transformation within the federal ecosystem using advanced AI technologies, deep learning, GPU computing and more. Anthony’s continued vision and leadership make him a repeat Wash100 winner,” added Garrettson, founder of the Wash100 Award.

“Every industry has awoken to AI,” Robbins says on LinkedIn, citing how the technology has changed or will change internet companies, startups, transportation and manufacturing. The NVIDIA executive goes on to explain how graphics processing units, his company’s most recognizable product, has facilitated deep learning by taking advantage of immense computational power to allow deep neural networks to discover patterns in copious amounts of data. This GPU-driven computing model “set off a string of ‘superhuman’ achievements in image and speech recognition and sparked the era of AI computing,” Robbins says.

To promote the use of AI in government would necessarily involve collaborating with agencies. One example is NVIDIA’s partnership with the National Science Foundation, which recently launched the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource pilot program, whose aim is to improve access to the tools required for the generation of innovations in AI. The company is supporting NAIRR by committing to provide $30 million in technologies over two years with the aim of expanding the program’s scale.

NVIDIA’s efforts to encourage AI use also benefit from the support of its “ecosystem of partners,” which includes Yurts AI and Lambda, the latter of which counts the Department of Defense among its customers. In May last year, the two technology companies teamed up to develop a platform that would provide advanced language processing capabilities, enabling generative AI at the edge.

For that technology, Yurts AI, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, developed a large language model that would run on a workstation provided by Lambda. The workstation was powered by NVIDIA GPUs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Robbins pointed out the challenge of running LLMs at secure edge locations and lauded Yurts AI for “helping to broaden the usability of generative AI outside a traditional data center or cloud.”

Robbins’ organization also works to encourage partners in their efforts with AI by honoring them with Partner of the Year awards. The aforementioned Lambda, for example, was recently named 2023 NVIDIA Solution Integration Partner of the Year in the Americas for having provided various industries, including the federal and public sectors, with end-to-end NVIDIA offerings.

Another example is Microway, a company that delivers NVIDIA-powered systems and AI deployments. Microway’s work in 2022 with customers in the public sector domain earned it the honor of being named the 2023 NVIDIA Public Sector Partner of the Year in the Americas.

Regarding the partnership award, Robbins commented, “Microway’s expertise in providing custom-built AI systems using NVIDIA technology is helping government agencies and enterprises solve their hardest problems, improve energy efficiency and discovery, and make communities safer and more connected.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Anthony Robbins and his team at NVIDIA for this latest honor.

