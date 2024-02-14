Nucleus Security to Use Fresh Investment to Further Innovate Unified Cyber Vulnerability Management Platform

Nucleus Security raised $43 million in its Series B funding round, which was led by Arthur Ventures and Lead Edge Capital, and saw participation from In-Q-Tel, a new investor.

The cybersecurity technology firm said Wednesday that the fresh investment will be used for “a strategic acceleration in product innovation, research, and development.”

Nucleus is the developer of a platform that works to unify cyber vulnerability management across an organization’s digital portfolio with the use of data aggregation and process automation. The latest investment “will accelerate our vision of being the unified platform to realize the full value of all assets, vulnerabilities, and intelligence data and provide the single pane of glass needed to align the security organization to respond to threats appropriately,” according to Nucleus CEO and co-founder Steve Carter.

For his part, Arthur Ventures General Partner Ryan Kruizenga said he and his organization are “thrilled” to continue partnering with Nucleus, which he described as “the innovation leader within the vulnerability and risk management space.”

“This new capital will enable Nucleus to support its growing customer list while accelerating its vision to redefine how businesses manage their attack surface and security posture to prevent cyber breaches and compromises,” Kruizenga added.