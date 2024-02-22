in News

Northrop Demos Edge Processing Software for Connecting Military Devices Without Cloud

Photo / northropgrumman.com
Combat edge software

Northrop Grumman has demonstrated new combat edge processing software designed to receive and share situational awareness data on warfighters’ handheld devices without linking to a cloud server outside the battlefield.

During the test, the modular software technology was used on portable devices to track Link 16 data without relying on a cloud server, verifying its ability to share secure data in support of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, Northrop said Wednesday.

The device is a modular, adaptable technology that can be integrated with existing commercial equipment to process and share situational awareness data at the edge on size, weight, and power-optimized devices. 

“Edge processing is a paradigm shift away from traditional cloud computing models, and this software solution demonstrates its ability to deliver decision superiority at mission speed,” said Kevin Berkowitz, vice president of secure processing and networks at Northrop.

