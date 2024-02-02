Northrop Delivers Integrated Collaborative Environment for Army’s Integrated Battle Command System

Northrop Grumman has delivered to the U.S. Army an Integrated Collaborative Environment, a major end item in the first production of the Integrated Battle Command System.

The company said ICE is an electromagnetic interference-protected shelter with battle management workstations for conducting air and missile defense planning and defensive operations.

The modular system was produced and delivered from Northrop’s Huntsville Manufacturing Center in Alabama as part of the low-rate initial production contract for the IBCS from the Army.

“Providing IBCS equipment for testing and fielding brings more accurate decision making, improved situational awareness and a shield of security to the warfighter,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.

Other IBCS major end items set for delivery are the Engagement Operation Centers and Integrated Fire Control Network relays.

IBCS is a command and control system designed to support the Army’s air and missile defense operations worldwide.