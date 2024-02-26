Nokia’s Fiber Optics Products Meet NTIA’s Final Buy America Guidelines

Nokia‘s first U.S.-made fiber optic broadband network electronics and optical modules have met the National Telecommunications Information and Administration’s final Build America, Buy America guidelines for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program participants.

The company said its Buy America-compliant fiber-optic products include the Nokia FX and MF optical line terminal modular product lines, Nokia SF-8M sealed OLT and XS-220X-A optical network terminal. These will be available for delivery starting June.

The BEAD-certified products are designed to build end-to-end fiber networks to support BEAD projects’ goal of expanding high-speed Internet access and use to more communities.

“We believe broadband is a fundamental right and a vital social and economic development enabler. As a leader in fixed access technologies, we have the solutions and experience to help states eliminate the digital divide and deliver high-quality broadband services to their communities,” said Sandy Motley, USA country manager at Nokia.

In August 2023, Nokia agreed to produce fiber-optic products for high-speed Internet networks at Sanmina Corp.’s facility in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, to support the federal government’s $42.45 billion BEAD program.