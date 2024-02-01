Nicholas Waguespack Joins CACI as VP of Artificial Intelligence

Nicholas Waguespack, a technology executive with over two decades of combined defense and industry experience, has been appointed vice president of artificial intelligence at CACI International.

Waguespack announced his new post on LinkedIn and shared that he would support the integration of AI and machine learning technologies into the various aspects of CACI’s business operations.

Reporting directly to the chief technology officer, Waguespack will develop and execute enterprise-wide AI/ML policy and procedures and facilitate responsible AI implementation and usage across the company.

Waguespack most recently served as chief of staff and business manager to the chief risk officer of consumer and community banking at J.P. Morgan.

He joined the bank in June 2020 as an applied AI/ML director responsible for leading a data science team.

Waguespack previously served as chief of product development at the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Before that, he joined a cross functional team within the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence tasked with integrating AI technology into the Defense Intelligence Enterprise.