NASA Requests Information for Research & Education Support Services Contract Recompete
NASA is seeking information on industry sources capable of providing information technology and professional support services under the third iteration of the NASA Research and Education Support Services contract vehicle.

NRESS-III is an 8(a) small business set-aside indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that provides support services for NASA’s peer review life cycle processes consisting of the development and solicitation of proposals, proposal review and disposition of proposals prior to award, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The contract also covers the sustainment, maintenance and operation of the NASA Solicitation and Proposal Integrated Review and Evaluation System.

Agile Decision Sciences, a subsidiary of ASRC Federal, is the incumbent contractor on the $212 million NRESS-II contract.

Interested parties have until March 1 to respond to the NRESS-III request for information.

