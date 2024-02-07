Microsoft Federal’s Candice Ling: OpenAI Service Added to Azure Government

Microsoft has added its Azure OpenAI service to its Azure Government cloud services platform, said Candice Ling, Microsoft Federal’s vice president of strategic missions and technologies and winner of the Wash100 Award.

In an article posted Tuesday, Ling said the company intends to apply for FedRAMP High certification as well as Department of Defense Impact Level 4 and 5 authorizations for Azure OpenAI.

Microsoft leveraged generative AI to expedite the writing and editing of request for proposals for government entities. Agencies can use Azure OpenAI to detect abnormalities in financial documents and prevent fraud. Azure OpenAI was also designed to manage workloads for case workers.

The platform has been proven to speed up innovation in government departments, such as the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine. NLM’s TrialGPT model is being developed to help match different clinical trials to eligible patients and their physicians.