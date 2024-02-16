Michael Zembrzuski Takes On Chief Growth Officer Post at Delviom

Delviom has appointed as chief growth officer Michael Zembrzuski, a U.S. Army combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who has also worked with various U.S. government agencies like the Department of Defense, military and intelligence community leadership, state and local law enforcement, cabinet-level national security leaders and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In his new role, Zembrzuski, who had also held leadership positions at various private sector companies, will be responsible for organizational development, business development and strategic planning, Delviom said Monday.

Delviom Chief Operating Officer Aravind Jasty described Zembrzuski as “a dynamic leader and collaborative problem solver with proven ability to build enterprises and motivate people” whose presence in the company will help ensure growth.

For his part, Zembrzuski expressed excitement at joining Delviom, which he described as “an organization that is defined by cutting edge cybersecurity innovation, rapid growth, and an unwavering commitment to the National Security interests of the Nation, along with a laser focus on the needs of its Agency customers and people.”